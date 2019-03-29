Try 3 months for $3
Photo illustration by Amanda Loman

CHARLESTON — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday evening for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Scott Miller, 47, was stopped by a Coos County Sheriff’s deputy at approximately 6:19 p.m. on Cape Arago Highway near Boat Basin Road.

According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy asked Miller to perform a standard field sobriety tests which Miller refused.

Miller later provided deputies with a breath sample that registered a blood alcohol content of 0.27 percent. He was arrested and charged with DUII.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-2039 or by email at amanda.linares@theworldlink.com.

