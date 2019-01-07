COOS COUNTY — Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. Coos County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a dispute on Stewart Lane south of Bandon.
According to Deputies, upon arrival to the call it was discovered that one of the two people involved in the dispute, Jashua Baumgardener, was on felony probation for forgery.
Baumgardener’s probation stipulates that he cannot drink alcohol, though deputies say he was visibly intoxicated.
His probation officer was contacted, and Baumgardner was arrested for his violation and transported to Coos County Jail.