LAKESIDE — A man was arrested Saturday for violating a restraining order.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy responded for a reported violation of restraining order at 2:08 p.m. on North Lake Road in Lakeside.
When the deputy arrived, they found Manfred E. Clauson, 68, sitting inside the residence, the release said.
“(Clauson) was restricted from being within 150 feet of the residence per the restraining order,” the release said.
Clauson was transported to the Coos County Jail for one count of violation of a restraining order.