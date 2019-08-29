LAKESIDE — A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating a restraining order.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of violation of restraining order on U.S. Highway 101 in Lakeside at 7:54 p.m. Tuesday.
During the investigation, deputies learned from dispatch there was a valid restraining order in place against Patrick Riaz Sheikh, 58, who also lived at the address where the call originated.
“It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office dispatch that the petitioner of the restraining order was in (Sheikh’s) trailer located at that address,” the release said. “When they arrived, deputies located (Sheikh) in the trailer talking to the petitioner.”
Both she and Sheikh were aware of the restraining order in place, the release said. Sheikh also knew he could be arrested for violating the order by letting the petitioner enter his home and stay.
“After the investigation ... Shiekh was arrested for violation of restraining order and transported to the Coos County Jail,” the release said.