COOS BAY — Authorities arrested a man who admitted to stealing two Apple iPads from a parked vehicle in Coos Bay earlier this month.
According to a press release by the Coos Bay Police Department, on June 11 officers received a report of theft, which occurred a week prior, from a vehicle parked on the 900 block of South 5th Street in Coos Bay.
“The victim stated an Apple iPad had been stolen and the suspect had then taken several photos of themselves that had since been uploaded onto the victim’s Apple iCloud account,” said the release. “Officers recognized the suspect as Trevar Reed, a 20-year-old male of Coos Bay.”
Reed, who had been previously arrested, contacted the police department later that day to pick up property that had been taken from him for safekeeping. When he arrived, he informed staff that he was there to pick up a backpack and two iPads.
Officers questioned Reed who eventually admitted to stealing the property to which he returned to authorities. The victim was notified and has since retrieved the items which were valued at about $2,000.
“Reed will be charged with theft I and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle,” said the release.