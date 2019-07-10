COOS BAY — Around 2 a.m. on July 6, Coos County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Beaver Hill Solid Waste Disposal site located at 55722 Highway 101 in response to a report of an active criminal trespass.
Lately there have been several trespassing incidents at the disposal site, with folks breaking in to steal recyclable materials. In this case, the suspect was caught on a security camera while in the facility.
Upon arrival, a deputy and a Bandon police officer located a male, later identified as 39-year-old John Sjogren, on a motorcycle upon the Tioga Sports Park access road which is adjacent to the Coos County Solid Waste Facility.
Through the course of the investigation, it was learned Sjogren had entered the solid waste facility and entered “the pit” which is a covered building where refuse is collected for later disposal. Sjogren had taken a large amount of refuse from “the pit”. In order to enter the facility, Sjogren had to pass two locked gates closing off two separate Coos County properties.
Sjogren was arrested for two counts of criminal trespass II, theft III and burglary II. Sjogren was transported to the Coos County Jail where he was booked and lodged.