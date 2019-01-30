COOS BAY — A man was arrested Tuesday for screaming profanities.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a call that Daniel Craig Keller had been walking in front of their home, yelling and screaming profanities at 11:56 a.m. on Bay Park Lane in Coos Bay.
When deputies arrived, they spoke with the caller and heard a man yelling nearby.
They contacted Keller at his home and placed him under arrest for disorderly conduct in the second degree. He was taken to the Coos County Jail.