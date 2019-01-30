Try 1 month for 99¢

COOS BAY — A man was arrested Tuesday for screaming profanities.

According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a call that Daniel Craig Keller had been walking in front of their home, yelling and screaming profanities at 11:56 a.m. on Bay Park Lane in Coos Bay.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the caller and heard a man yelling nearby.

They contacted Keller at his home and placed him under arrest for disorderly conduct in the second degree. He was taken to the Coos County Jail.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

