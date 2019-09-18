COOS BAY — A man was arrested after being seen masturbating in public.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was headed westbound on Newmark Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 12:37 p.m. when he saw a man matching the description of someone reported missing the day before.
“As the deputy was walking up to contact the individual, the deputy noticed it wasn’t the missing person which had been reported,” the release said. “The deputy also realized the male subject was masturbating onto a piece of rusted metal, in full view of the public.”
You have free articles remaining.
Mark A. Dixon, 31, was arrested but as the deputy tried to secure him in the back of his vehicle, Dixon began running away with his hands cuffed behind his back.
The deputy caught him and transported him to the Coos County Jail.
Dixon was booked for public indecency and escape in the third degree.