COQUILLE — A week-long investigation led to Coos County deputies arresting a man on multiple charges including providing alcohol and marijuana to minors.
According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 10 deputies were contacted by the Coos County Parole and Probation Department regarding a report it received of an adult possibly damaging personal property and providing alcohol to minors.
In its investigation, deputies learned of a bonfire party, which occurred on or about Jan.4, where a physical altercation between Brian Gulseth, 28, and three male juveniles had taken place.
One of the juveniles was pushed so forcibly into a pickup truck that it resulted in a dent estimated to costs over $1,500 to repair, according to the press release. The party took place at a residence on Myrtle Lane in the Riverton district of Coquille.
Deputies also discovered Gulseth had provided alcohol to at least two minors and marijuana to another minor as well as a place for minors to consume the alcohol.
He was arrested and taken to Coos County Jail on charges including three counts of harassment, two counts of providing alcohol to a minor, providing a place for minors to consume alcohol, criminal mischief and providing marijuana items to a minor.
“A detainer was additionally placed by Parole and Probation for Gulseth to be held,” the press report said.
The Sheriff’s Office conducted interviews with multiple juveniles related to the case in the days leading up to Gulseth’s arrest. In addition to his current charges, Gulseth was also revealed to be on parole for a previous robbery.