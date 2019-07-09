COOS BAY — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a trailer home on Cape Arago Highway in Coos Bay after receiving reports of an intoxicated man shooting a gun toward the doors of his neighbors.
On July 4, at approximately 10:22 p.m., a Coos County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to the trailer park neighborhood where he saw through a partially opened door a man hiding a rifle under a pillow on the bed and gathering up ammunition, according to a press release by the Sheriff’s Office.
“The deputy knocked on the door and announced his presence and informed the individual inside he was a Sheriff’s deputy,” said the release.
Kris Henriksen, 54, opened the door and admitted to the deputy that he had in fact been firing his weapon toward the direction of an occupied trailer in the park. He added he “failed to see the safety risks with doing so,” said the press release.
Henriksen was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and transported to the Coos County Jail without further incident.
“Upon arrival at the Coos County Jail, Henriksen was given a chance to measure his blood alcohol concentration (BAC), in order to be released from the jail on his own cognizance,” said the release. “Henriksen blew a 0.293 percent BAC at 11:48 p.m. He was subsequently held until he reached the legal limit of below 0.08 percent BAC and showed no signs of impairment.”