COOS COUNTY — A man has been arrested for failure to appear at a court hearing.

According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Rhyner, 26, was arrested Friday, July 19 at 3:14 p.m. when deputies responded to Shutters Landing Lane, a place they knew he might be residing.

“(Rhyner) had a warrant out for arrest for failure to appear for a court hearing,” the release said. “(Rhyner) was later located trying to walk back into a residence.”

Deputies gave him verbal commands to return and was advised that he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and then transported to Coos County Jail without incident.

