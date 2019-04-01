COOS COUNTY — A man was arrested over the weekend for a DUII.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from CCSO and troopers from Oregon State Police responded to a call of a possible assault on Cape Arago Highway at 9:32 p.m.
“Upon arrival, one of the involved subjects was contacted in a vehicle trying to leave the area,” the release said.
It was determined that Willie Bell, 75, of Coos Bay was driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
“(Bell) was transported to the Coos County jail, where he was booked and lodged on the charge of DUII,” the release said. “(Bell) was later cited and released on the above charge.”