LAKESIDE — A man was arrested on a charge of DUII after driving through someone’s yard.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a report of an intoxicated male entering Up The Creek Tavern in Lakeside on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 11:01 p.m. and demanding to be served alcohol.
The man, Nickolas Jack Falkosk Garcia, 28, was refused service since he was allegedly already drunk.
“He became angry and caused a disturbance inside the tavern,” the release said.
Garcia left the bar, walked to a white Toyota pickup parked out front, and opened the driver’s side door, according to the press release. He reportedly hit a parked vehicle with the door, causing damage, before getting inside. He reversed sharply and drove north on South Eighth Street. The individual who called 911 reported a man in the back of the truck when Garcia sped away.
You have free articles remaining.
Then at 11:09 p.m., dispatch received multiple calls of a male yelling, “I’m going to kill you,” near Stanley Lane.
“Dispatch then received another call of a white truck which had driven through a yard and caused damage,” the release said.
When deputies arrived, alongside Oregon State Police, Garcia and the truck were found at 408 Stanley Lane in Lakeside. Garcia was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants and was transported to the North Bend Police Department, where his blood alcohol tested at 0.16 percent (twice the legal limit of 0.08).
“Due to Garcia being unable to contact a sober adult to be released to, he was transported to the Coos County Jail where he was issued citations for DUII, illegal alteration or display of plates and driving uninsured,” the release said.