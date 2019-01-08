BANDON — A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after reportedly shoving a woman to the ground.
On Jan. 7 at about 11:51 p.m., Coos County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance on Astor Lane in Bandon, where Chase Berry, 24, was involved in a physical altercation, according to a press release.
“Chase had been drinking prior to getting in an argument,” the release said. “Chase reportedly shoved the victim to the ground and caused injury to a hernia she had been dealing with.”
The woman's three children were there when this happened, though it wasn't stated whether or not they were related or if they knew Berry.
“Due to the severity of the crime and the presence of the children, Chase was placed under arrest,” the release said.
He was charged with assault IV domestic felony and transported to the Coos County Jail.