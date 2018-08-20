COOS COUNTY — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance over the weekend.
According to a press release, an incomplete 911 call was made from a woman requesting help at Harmony Road in Coos Bay around 6:54 p.m. on Saturday, August 18.
“When deputies arrived at the scene, a man was shouting,” the release said. “As deputies were approaching on foot to the home, the man (William Sandusky) cried out ‘she hit me first!’ . . . It was discovered there had been a verbal altercation, which had then escalated into physical violence between the man and woman.”
Sandusky, 41, told deputies the woman, identified as his girlfriend, began the fight and “roughed him up.”
“Sandusky said his girlfriend got him into a ‘scissor leg lock’ and then he kicked the microwave and broke out a window,” the release said.
However, deputies learned that he had thrown a 2 liter soda bottle at the woman, which hit her in the head, over an argument about a cell phone.
“The woman had wanted to use the cell phone to set up a visit with her daughter,” the release said. “The fight began in a vehicle and ended inside the home. Sandusky had also struck her in the head with his hand.”
The woman was first seen to by EMTs with Bay Area Ambulance before being taken to Bay Area Hospital. She had injuries to her head and cuts on her ankle from a plate being thrown at her.
“Due to Sandusky and the woman being involved. . . Sandusky was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail for domestic assault in the fourth degree where he remains in custody,” the release said. “His bail is set at $10,000.”