COOS BAY — A man was arrested for domestic assault over the weekend.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in around 1:22 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5 on Wildahl Road in Coos Bay about a domestic disturbance.
“It was reported a male had choked his girlfriend,” the release said. “When deputies arrived at the scene, two male subjects and one juvenile child were locked outside the residence while two female subjects with three juvenile children were inside the home.”
Once investigated, deputies learned that a verbal altercation had turned into blows when Michael L. Porter, 31, from North Bend hit his girlfriend.
“During the course of the physical altercation it was learned Porter had strangled and punched his girlfriend with a closed fist in the face causing a laceration of her lip as well as a bloody nose,” the release said. “It was also determined the physical dispute took place in the immediate presence of a minor child residing within the household.”
Porter was arrested and taken to the Coos County Jail on felony domestic assault in the fourth degree, menacing and felony strangulation.