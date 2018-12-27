COOS BAY — A man was arrested for domestic assault Wednesday.
According to a press release, deputies from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department responded on Christmas Eve to a call of an assault around 7:52 p.m. on Laurel Cove Lane in Coos Bay.
When they arrived on scene, they found the caller had been assaulted by Richard Allen Shore, 39, after an argument over the volume on their TV. The argument turned into a physical altercation.
“Deputies found probable cause that Shore had assaulted the caller, but Shore had fled the scene prior to the deputies’ arrival,” the release said.
Shore was finally located Wednesday when a deputy stopped a man riding a bicycle on Cape Arago Highway without lighting equipment.
“The deputy identified the male as Richard Shore, who was subsequently arrested for the assault which had occurred on December 24,” the release said.