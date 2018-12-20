MYRTLE POINT — A man was arrested Wednesday on burglary charges.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant at 9:30 a.m. on Lone Pine Lane in Myrtle Point. Deputies were in search of an air compressor and gardening supplies that had been stolen.
“During the course of the search warrant, Wayne Resendez was located at the residence and taken into custody,” the release said. “The stolen property was also located and returned to the rightful owner.”
Resendez was transported to the Coos County Jail where he was booked on charges of burglary in the second degree and theft in the first degree.