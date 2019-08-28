COOS BAY — A Coos Bay man was arrested for domestic violence.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a caller locked herself in her bedroom Saturday at 2:46 a.m. on Mexeye Loop in Coos Bay.
When a deputy arrived, the caller was found still locked in the bedroom, and Nicholas Skylor Summers, 26, in the apartment, the release said.
“The caller reported (Summers) had become angry after she had awoken him and punched her leg,” the release said. “Upon concluding the investigation, (Summers) was placed under arrest for domestic assault in the fourth degree.”
He was transported to the Coos County Jail.