NORTH BEND — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded to report of a disturbance Tuesday night which led to deputies arresting a Reedsport man.
At approximately 10:20 p.m., Coos County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Collier Road in North Bend where they found 32-year-old Frank V. Nelson in the driveway.
While talking with Nelson, deputies noticed some damage to a vehicle in the driveway that they inquired about. Nelson told deputies the damage had occurred approximately two weeks ago, according to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
“During the interview (Nelson’s) mother told deputies that while arguing and yelling at her, (Nelson) threatened to kill her while standing within an inch to an inch and a half of her causing her to be in fear of her safety,” said the release. “The (Nelson’s) girlfriend also showed deputies text messages she had received from the suspect while he was talking to deputies. These messages were threatening her and telling her to confirm his story about damage to her vehicle.”
Nelson later confessed that he had caused the damage to the vehicle Tuesday night during the argument. He was arrested and charged with menacing domestic and criminal mischief in the second degree.