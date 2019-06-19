COOS COUNTY — A man was arrested at Bastendorff Beach for an active warrant out of Malhuer County for theft in the second degree.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was notified of three individuals allegedly using drugs next to a fire on Bastendorff Beach on Friday, June 14, at 3:46 p.m.
“When the deputy arrived, he discovered the individuals were burning on the beach but found no evidence of any drugs,” the release said. “All parties were warned for burning during fire season and made to put out the fire.”
But when the deputy checked their records through dispatch it was discovered that Garold Hurley, 40, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Malhuer County for theft in the second degree.
Hurley was detained as dispatch received confirmation from Malhuer County to extradite him.
Hurley was arrested for his active warrant and transported to the Coos County Jail, pending extradition to Malhuer County.