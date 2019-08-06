COOS BAY — A man was arrested Tuesday after violating a restraining order.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to Harriet Road in Coos Bay at 2:21 a.m. on Aug. 6 to investigate a 911 hang up.
“Dispatch advised deputies that there was a restraining order for … Eundra Williams being at the residence,” the release said.
Williams, 33, was found at the residence. Deputies checked the safety and well-being of all other occupants of the house, made sure the restraining order was valid and arrested him, the release said.
Williams was transported to the Coos County Jail for violation of restraining order.