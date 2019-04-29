COOS COUNTY — A man was arrested Saturday after violating a restraining order.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a woman living in Bunker Hill called 911 at 4:20 a.m. on Saturday to report that her ex-boyfriend was knocking on her door. The ex-boyfriend, Randall K. Burns, 31, had an active restraining order against him that prevented him from contacting her.
“While a deputy was responding, the caller told dispatch he was sitting outside in his vehicle and provided a vehicle description,” the release said. “The deputy, who was not yet in the area, requested assistance from the Coos Bay Police Department in an attempt to locate Burns before he left the area.”
Coos Bay Police found Burns with his vehicle in The Mill Casino-Hotel parking lot and confirmed that the restraining order had been violated.
Burns was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail.