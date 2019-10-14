GREEN ACRES — A man was arrested after trying to escape police and driving into the Isthmus Slough.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a call was made on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 10:26 p.m. from the Green Acres area of Coos Bay. The call reported that a subject she knew, Michael Botts, 35, was pushing her sister around.
Before deputies arrived, the party called back to report that Botts left in a gray Dodge Challenger, the release said. However, deputies were able to find his vehicle.
“At one point, the vehicle attempted to run a deputy off the road,” the release said. “Deputies attempted to stop the suspect vehicle by affecting a traffic stop with overhead red and blue lights. The suspect turned his headlights and tail lights off and attempted to speed away.”
You have free articles remaining.
But Botts missed a corner at the intersection of Green Acres Lane and Upper Loop Road, driving his vehicle into the Isthmus Slough.
“The vehicle was in several feet of water and after the driver was able to get out of the vehicle, the vehicle sank under the water, to the top of the roof,” the release said. “The driver was confirmed as Michael Edwards Botts.”
Botts was arrested for attempt to elude, reckless driving, DUII, aggravated harassment and harassment, the release said.
“Michael Botts was transported to Bay Area Hospital and later transported to the Coos County Jail,” the release said.