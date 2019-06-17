{{featured_button_text}}

COOS COUNTY — A man was arrested over the weekend after trying to break into his ex-girlfriend’s house while she and her child slept.

According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Sunday, June 16 at 12:54 a.m. on Cape Arago Highway in Coos Bay for a reported male throwing items at a house and trying to get in.

When deputies and an Oregon State Police trooper arrived, Gregory J. Kuehne, 49, was discovered trying to climb through a window into the house. He also had broken “miscellaneous items,” the release said, while his ex-girlfriend and her child were asleep inside.

The ex-girlfriend didn’t wish to pursue criminal charges, but Kuehne’s probation officer was contacted and a detainer authorized for his arrest, the release said.

Kuehne was transported to the Coos County Jail and held without bail.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

