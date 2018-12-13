COOS COUNTY — A man was arrested Tuesday after tricking a taxi driver into a ride.
According to a press release, Coos County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Wygant Road in Coos Bay for a man who was trespassing and “physically striking the residence.”
When they arrived, deputies discovered David Anthony Denichenko, 50, had been transported to Wygant Road by a local cab company but failed to pay his fare.
“The cab driver stated Denichenko said he would enter his residence on Wygant Road, and return with the remaining cab fare, but failed to return,” the release said.
Deputies located Denichenko and discovered he had been previously trespassed from the property.
He was arrested for trespassing in the second degree and theft in the third degree by deception. He was then transported to the Coos County Jail.