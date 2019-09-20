COOS BAY — A man was arrested after threatening to kill a deputy.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7:19 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Highway 101 and Newport Lane in Coos Bay when reports came in of a man walking in traffic yelling at drivers.
Kevin James Waldron, 54, was spotted by the deputy who arrived, walking eastbound in the middle of Newport Lane near Center Street.
As the deputy approached Waldron, Waldron told the deputy to leave him alone or he would "cut (his) throat," the release said.
The deputy noticed that Waldron was holding something behind his back. He asked if he had a knife and to show his hands.
“Waldron raised his hand with what appeared to be a small stick and a small silver object in his palm,” the release said. “Waldron again told the deputy he had a knife and … would kill the deputy if the deputy didn’t leave him alone.”
At this, the deputy drew his service weapon. Waldron ran down Center Street to escape, but the deputy pursued him through several backyards.
As Waldron was climbing over a backyard fence, the deputy told him to stop and that he was under arrest, the release said.
Waldron told him again that he was going to cut his throat and fled into a high-fenced backyard, where he couldn’t keep running.
“Waldron turned to the deputy and surrendered,” the release said.
Waldron was transported to the Coos County Jail on charges of menacing, escape in the second degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree and parole violation.