COOS BAY - A man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly tampering with railroad tracks near Bunker Hill.
According to a press release, a Coos County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched at about 12;17 p.m. May 17 to the railroad tracks off of Mullen Road in the Bunker Hill area of Coos Bay regarding a man tampering with the rail cars. Railroad staff had already detained the person at the scene.
Upon the deputy’s arrival, it was learned the subject, identified as 33-year-old Joseph John Tracey IV, no address listed, had been running along the tracks and allegedly tampering with the bleed lines for the rail car brakes.
Tracey was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail where he was booked on charges of Criminal Trespass I, Criminal Mischief III and Disorderly Conduct II. At the jail, Tracey provided a breath sample which showed him to have a blood alcohol content of .15 percent, the release said.