MYRTLE POINT — A man was arrested Sunday after stealing a vehicle.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a burglary was reported Sunday, June 2, at 4:53 p.m. on Laird Lane in Myrtle Point.
“The homeowner advised a subject known to them had unlawfully entered their home and removed keys to a 2014 passenger car while they were sleeping,” the release said.
It wasn’t until they woke up that they saw the car had been stolen and called the CCSO.
Dispatch learned that it was David Dennis Steinhoff, 58, of Myrtle Point, that had been seen in control of the vehicle in Coquille around 9 a.m.
“After taking the report, a sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle in question parked on a rural road within a mile of the victim’s home,” the release said. “David Dennis Steinhoff was located asleep in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and was taken into custody.”
He was arrested for burglary 1, theft 3, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and failure to register as a sex offender. Steinhoff was taken to the Coos County Jail where is lodged with no bail.