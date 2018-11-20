COOS COUNTY — A Coos Bay man was arrested Monday after breaking into a home and stealing firearms.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a homeowner on Olive Barber Road called 911 at 9:29 a.m. after she saw a man break into her house through live video surveillance.
When deputies arrived, they found the home broken into and several items stolen, including firearms. The CCSO asked for assistance in containing the scene. Answering that call was Oregon State Police and the Myrtle Point Police Department.
“A K9 search was initiated with the Sheriff’s Office K9 Odin,” the release said. “Deputies tracked the suspect approximately 300 yards from the residence.”
While tracking, deputies located three firearms and other stolen items from the house.
Odin and deputies caught up to Nicholaus D. Berger, 40, from Coos Bay as he hid in the bushes. While trying to apprehend him, Odin ripped Berger’s jacket away from him. Inside that jacket was a loaded .45 caliber handgun, also taken from the house.
Berger was arrested and taken to the Coos County Jail. He has been charged with Burglary 1, Theft 1, and unlawful possession of a firearm.