COOS BAY — A man was arrested over the weekend after starting a fight.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, an active dispute was taking place between family members on Saturday, July 13 at 7:42 p.m. on Edward Road in Coos Bay.
“It was reported a man was intoxicated and assaulting another man,” the release said. “It was also reported neighbors were beginning to get involved.”
When a deputy arrived, he spotted a man outside with blood on his face and a ripped shirt, as well as multiple people pointing to him, the release said.
“All the bystanders alerted the deputy that the man he was speaking to was the attacker,” the release said. “The man was detained in order to conduct an investigation. Subsequently, after speaking to all parties involved, it was determined the man who was already detained … was the primary aggressor in the altercation which caused injury to another.”
The man was identified as Johnathan W. Bock, 49, and he declined medical treatment from Bay Cities Ambulance. He was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on pending charges of coercion, menacing, assault 4 and disorderly conduct 2.