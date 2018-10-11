COOS COUNTY – A property dispute led to shots being fired Wednesday.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, the call of shots being fired in the direction of a person came in around 11:41 a.m. When deputies arrived to North Bay Road, homeowner Joseph Galino informed them that he purchased the property from the Coos County Sheriff’s sale after it had been foreclosed by a bank and sold at auction. He was there that morning to take pictures of his new property.
“Mr. Galino said he made contact with the foreclosed owner of the home, Anthony Scholtz, and a verbal argument devolved into a shoving incident,” the release said. “The new owner, Galino, said as he was walking away from the property, he heard shots being fired and he believed he was being shot at.”
Deputies spoke with Scholtz, the former owner, who admitted that he had fired his gun at North Bay Road and in the direction of his neighbor’s property.
“Scholtz said he fired the shots to make sure the new owner of the property understood that he was to leave,” the release said.
After deputies “recovered a .22 caliber pistol and several spent cartridge casings at the scene,” they asked Coos Health and Wellness to evaluate Scholtz. When they arrive, he refused their services.
Scholtz was transported to the Coos County Jail and booked on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, and discharging a weapon on or across a highway or Ocean Shore Recreation Area. Scholtz is being held on $35,000 bail.