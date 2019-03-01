CHARLESTON — A man was arrested Thursday after stopping at a known drug house in Charleston.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:01 a.m. deputies pulled over a white sedan after it left a suspected drug house and failing to use a turn signal. When deputies contacted Malio Favalora, 56, he did not have a drivers license, which was already suspended in Oregon. Not only that, but Favalora was on probation for aggravated theft.
“Favalora’s probation officer was contacted and he placed a detainer upon Favalora,” the release said. “A consent search was conducted of the vehicle during which a suspicious spoon was located with some kind of residue. The spoon will be sent to the Oregon State Police Crime Lab for testing for illicit drugs.”
Favalora’s vehicle was towed and he was taken to the Coos County Jail for probation violation.