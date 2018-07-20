COOS COUNTY – Deputies were led on a dangerous high speed chase Thursday, which ended in an arrest after K9 Odin caught up to the suspect.
According to a press release, the Coos County Sheriff’s Department first got a call around 2:15 p.m. of a suspicious vehicle in Charleston, which was a black BMW parked at the end of Joe Ney Lane by the old county dump.
“When the deputies arrived in the area, they were unable to locate the vehicle,” the release said. “A few minutes later, a deputies observed the vehicle on Crown Point Road headed toward Libby Lane.”
Once the deputy pulled up behind the BMW, it accelerated. The deputy looked at his radar and clocked the vehicle at 65 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone.
“The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle,” the release said, but the driver raced onto Cape Arago Highway, even running through a stop sign at the Libby Lane intersection.
“The vehicle turned onto Boat Basin Road and then onto the gravel portion (of) Coos Head Road,” the release said, where it went onto the paved road near the old Coos Head Naval Base.
“An officer from the Confederated Tribal Police was in the area heading west,” the release said. “The back BMW pulled onto the road and began driving straight at the Tribal officer.”
The officer veered right to avoid being hit, but the BMW “collided with his patrol car” and then the driver fled on foot.
In an email to The World, Captain Kelley Andrews said the officer was not injured.
Though the driver had fled, there were still three others still in the vehicle who were detained. One was Alysha Browning, who had warrants out of Washington County, and was arrested.
To pursue the driver, later identified as Ronald Evans Jr., 38 of Coos Bay, deputies requested the assistance of a K9. Coos County Sheriff’s Office K9 Odin arrived and tracked Evans through the brush.
“The K9 and its team were crawling at points as they went about a mile and a half, north through Bureau of Land Management property and onto University of Oregon property in close proximity to the back of the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology before locating the suspect,” the release said.
When Evans was caught, he “became aggressive and resisted their efforts,” even punching Odin before finally being controlled.
“Evans was taken to Bay Area Hospital for medical treatment, then taken to the Coos County Jail where he was booked and lodged on $165,000 bail,” the release said.
The Coos County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by Oregon State Police, Confederated Tribal Police, North Bend Police and a uniformed Federal Law Enforcement officer from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.