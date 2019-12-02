NORTH BEND — Last week, a man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase down U.S. Highway 101.
According to a press release from the North Bend Police Department, the incident began on Wednesday, Nov. 27 when officers responded to a call for disorderly conduct for a man trying to start a fight with employees at the Bay Area Hospital Community Health & Education Center near Sherman Avenue and Yew Street.
“He was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs,” the release said.
But while officers were on their way, the man left in a white Toyota Prius with a California plate and headed north down Sherman Avenue.
You have free articles remaining.
It was North Bend Officer Parkhurst who spotted the vehicle on Newmark and Highway 101, observing several traffic infractions. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but it headed north on Highway 101 and reached speeds excess of 90 mph. It passed vehicles by heading into oncoming traffic and continued over the McCullough Bridge. However, once across it made a U-turn at Spinreel Road and headed southbound on Highway 101.
“North Bend Police, Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Confederated Tribal Police, Coos Bay Police and Oregon State Police set up spike strips,” the release said. “The vehicle continued at speeds 40 to 45 miles per hour when an aging North Bend squad car suffered motor malfunction, forcing the units to continue the pursuit. The driver stopped his car on East Bay Drive at McClurg Road and was taken into custody without incident.”
According to the release, the driver was Brandon Martinez, 38 from Westminster, Calif. He was taken to Coos County Jail on charges of felony eluding, reckless driving and reckless endangering.