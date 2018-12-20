COQUILLE — A man was arrested Tuesday after following, tailgating another vehicle and later crashing into it.
According to a press release, Coos County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a vehicle accident on Fairview Road near Coquille at 9:51 p.m.
When they arrived they found the vehicle had been traveling east down Fairview, driven by a juvenile and two of his friends, when a second car began tailgating them.
“The caller said the vehicle then hit the rear of his car and attempted to pass, but then slowed down again,” the release said. “After the vehicle slowed and continued to drive behind (them), the vehicle again hit the rear of the vehicle, causing severe damage.”
Deputies located a license plate found at the scene.
On Wednesday at 1:40 p.m., Timothy Dean Robinette, 42, from Coquille called Coos County Dispatch to turn himself in.
He later admitted to following the vehicle and hitting it twice with his car.
“Robinette was placed under arrest and transported to the Coos County Jail,” the release said.
He was booked on charges of criminal mischief one, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, three counts of menacing, and failure to perform the duties of a driver.