CHARLESTON — On Thursday afternoon Coos County deputies arrested Ronald Walter, 22, at the Portside Restaurant in Charleston after he tried to flee from the deputy.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy contacted Walter regarding his outstanding warrant in the video lottery area of the Portside Restaurant. As the deputy was escorting him out of the restaurant, he began running from the deputy on foot. The deputy caught him outside the front door of the restaurant. When the deputy grabbed him, he spun and fell to the ground causing the deputy to run into a pedestrian’s vehicle.
Walter got up and began running. The deputy was attempting to take him to the ground when a Coos Bay Port security officer grabbed Walter and assisted the deputy in taking him to the ground.
Walter was transported to the Coos County Jail and lodge for a bench probation warrant, contempt of court warrant, escape in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, resisting arrest, and assault on a public safety officer.