LAKESIDE — A woman was injured over the weekend after a vehicle ran into her tent while she slept inside.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Sunda at 1:37 a.m. in Lakeside’s Osprey Point RV Park, Space C2. The call reported that an occupied tent was run over.
“Deputies responded and upon arrival, learned that a tent occupied by two women had been struck by a vehicle being operated by 34-year-old Isaac Hernandez,” the release said. “One of the women had been physically hit by the vehicle while sleeping in the tent and was injured. Following the crash, Hernandez left the scene.”
Hernandez was located by an officer from the Reedsport Police Department and a deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after deputies broadcast a description of Hernandez’ vehicle, the release said.
Hernandez was arrested after an investigation showed that he had been driving under the influence of intoxicants.
He was arrested on charges of assault III, failure to perform the duties of a driver with injured persons, failure to perform the duties of a driver with damaged property, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.
He was transported to the Coos County Jail, but because of the crime of driving under the influence of intoxicants his case is being referred to the Coos County District Attorney’s Office pending his blood test results.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by Reedsport Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office,” the release said.