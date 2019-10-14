{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A man was arrested last week after a stolen car was identified.

According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10:35 p.m., a deputy was patrolling the Charleston area when he spotted a suspicious vehicle parked near the “Breakfast Barn” with two men removing items from the pick-up truck.

“The deputy attempted to contact the men, however they fled into a residence near the location,” the release continued. “The deputy conducted a record check of the vehicle, revealing it had been stolen out of North Bend during the first week of October.”

An investigation led to the arrest of Harold J. Thornsberry, 51, of Coos Bay, who was arrested for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

“It should be noted … Thornsberry was one of the initial individuals the deputy observed around the stolen pick-up and also possessed the key to the stolen pick-up,” the release said.

Thornsberry was transported to the Coos County Jail.

