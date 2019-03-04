COOS COUNTY — Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report a single vehicle, non-injury crash around 3 a.m. Sunday morning on Robertson Lane off Cape Arago Highway.
Upon arrival, Brian Mitchell, 32, was contacted and identified as the driver of the vehicle, stated a press release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office.
Mitchell reported he had left a nearby residence and had tried to “brake stand” his vehicle, essentially applying the emergency brake in order to cause the vehicle to skid to a stop. During the brake stand Mitchell lost control of the vehicle causing it to exit the roadway into the nearby brush.
Neither the vehicle nor any property were damaged.
Mitchell showed signs of impairment and was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Mitchell was transported to the Coos County Jail where he submitted to a breath sample which showed him to have a BAC of .16 percent, the release said.
Mitchell was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants and careless driving.