CHARLESTON — A man was arrested Thursday after causing damage to his estranged wife’s vehicle.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, the Sea Basket Restaurant in Charleston called for a deputy at 11:56 a.m. on Thursday, May 9 when one of its employees was being harassed by her estranged husband.
When deputies arrived, Jason Moreno, 36, was verified to have been at her workplace, the release said.
“The investigation revealed that Moreno was seen taking a key and running it across the hood of his former spouse’s car, causing damage in excess of $500,” the release said.
Moreno was later located on Friday, May 10 and arrested for criminal mischief 2. He was then transported to the Coos County Jail.