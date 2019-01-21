COOS BAY — A man was arrested last week after assaulting his girlfriend and then slitting his own throat.
According to the Coos Bay Police Department, Sgt. Hugo Hatzel responded to the call on Monday. Jan. 14 at 3:40 p.m. about a dispute in a trailer at an RV park in the Empire area.
“We contacted the female who pointed us across the street to her boyfriend on the beach right behind the Espresso Mill,” Hatzel said.
The woman had injuries as a result of a minor assault, including a bloody lip.
When Hatzel and a fellow officer contacted Derek Fletcher, 32, on the beach, he had cut his throat in a self-inflicted injury.
“He did it to himself as he walked away from his girlfriend,” Hatzel said.
After putting him into custody, Fletcher was taken to Bay Area Hospital where he was placed into the partial trauma system due to the severity of his injury. He stayed overnight.
“When he was released, we took him into custody on domestic assault,” Hatzel said.