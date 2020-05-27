COOS COUNTY — An arrest was made after a brief standoff over the weekend, ending when the man threw his weapon out of the window of his vehicle.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the North Spit area at the end of Trans-Pacific Parkway on May 23 at 12:55 p.m. It had been reported that a truck had been broken into and items stolen, including a Ruger pistol.
“Deputies learned from the victim, her truck was broken into while she was horse riding,” the release said. “The victim was only gone for approximately (one and a half) hours. When she returned, the front passenger window was broken out and her purse was stolen.”
The victim reported that along with the stolen Ruger pistol, the perpetrator had also taken her purse which held all of her identification and credit cards.
“The victim was in the process of cancelling her credit cards (when she) learned there had been transactions already made,” the release said. “Deputies learned one of the purchases was at McKay’s (Market) in Empire.”
Deputies responded to the grocery store and obtained footage of the incident. From that footage, deputies identified the suspect and his vehicle. They tried to locate him for several hours, but were unsuccessful.
But then on May 24 at 11:10 a.m., a timber deputy was patrolling the Coos County Forest off West Beaver Hill road when they spotted the suspect vehicle.
“The deputy attempted to contact the suspect, who then attempted to flee the area,” the release said. “Since this was on a narrow logging road, the suspect was unable to drive past the deputy.”
The man fled to the end of the road where he stopped, the release said.
“The deputy gave the suspect several verbal commands and the suspect would not comply,” the release continued. “Having knowledge of the stolen firearm, the deputy asked the suspect if he had any weapons and the suspect held the firearm out the window of the vehicle, but did not point it at the deputy.”
In response, the deputy retreated to his vehicle and waited for additional units to arrive. When they had, deputies tried to communicate with the suspect for almost 30 minutes.
“After a brief standoff, the suspect threw the firearm out of the window of his vehicle and deputies were able to move in and take him into custody,” the release said.
Jack White, 41, of Coos Bay was arrested for alleged Theft I, Unlawful Entry into Motor Vehicle, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Theft II, Criminal Mischief II, three counts of Fraudulent Use Credit Card, and Probation Violation.
Deputies recovered all of the stolen items from his vehicle, as well as other items connected with several recent car thefts in the Coos Bay area, the release said.
“White was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he is currently being held with no bail with the Probation Violation detainer,” the release said.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Oregon State Police and Bandon Police in the investigation.
“The Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public to lock their vehicles and to not leave any valuables unattended,” the release added.
