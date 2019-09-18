COOS BAY — A man was arrested after breaking into a woman’s trailer, allegedly assaulting her and taking a knife.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a disturbance on Troy Lane in Coos Bay on Monday, Sept. 9, at 10:05 a.m.
A caller reported that her neighbor, Jacob Michael Baumgardner, 39, and she got into an argument over a water hose after he took it off her travel trailer. After she removed the water hose from his trailer, he hit the awning support on her trailer and caused damage.
“The caller said after Baumgardner damaged her trailer, (he) entered her trailer without her permission, assaulted her and stole a knife,” the release said.
Baumgardner was later found and arrested and charged with burglary in the first degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, assault in the fourth degree, and theft in the third degree. He was transported to the Coos County Jail and lodged on those charges.