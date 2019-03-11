COOS BAY — A man was arrested Friday after using 911 to complain about someone in his ex-girlfriend’s home, and then later breaking down her front door.
In a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were first dispatched to a reported disturbance on Wildahl Road in Coos Bay at 10:46 p.m. But when they made contact with those inside the home, they discovered there had been no arguing or screaming and no disturbance had occurred.
Then at 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Coos County Dispatch got a second call of another disturbance at the same home, the release said. Dispatch told deputies that the 911 call came from Highway 101 and Ingersoll Avenue in Coos Bay and that the caller was believed to be an ex-boyfriend.
“After being advised the call had not originated near the residence on Wildahl Road, the deputy contacted the caller,” the release said.
The caller was Michael Leonard Porter, 31, and “sounded very intoxicated” and stated that the “male in the home was ‘not a good guy,’” the release said. Porter told dispatch that he also wasn’t near the home.
Deputies checked on the individuals in the home again, making sure there was indeed no disturbance. The resident told deputies she thought Porter, who was in fact her ex-boyfriend, made those 911 calls.
Then a third 911 call was made at 1:05 a.m. for the same house after Porter broke down the front door.
“Upon the deputies’ arrival, (Porter) had fled the scene,” the release said. “(Porter) later returned to the residence very intoxicated. The deputies confirmed that (Porter) had made the initial two unfounded 911 calls.”
Porter was arrested for improper use of 911 and disorderly conduct in the second degree. The resident of the home chose not to pursue charges for damage.
“(Porter) was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he was booked on the charges and issued citations for the offences,” the release said.