COOS BAY — A man was arrested after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and beating her and another man while they were sleeping.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy received a report that Brack A. Perry, 50, from Coos Bay had entered into a dwelling where his ex-girlfriend and another man were sleeping and “started punching them.”
“Both individuals attacked had visible injuries on their hands and arms from protecting their heads during the assault,” the release said. “The victim provided the deputy with a text message from (Perry) demanding the victim leave town or next time they crossed paths he would beat them worse.”
Then a week later on Thursday, May 23 at 1:59 p.m., a deputy was in the Bunker Hill area when he saw a man riding a bike that matched the description for Perry and stopped him near the intersection of Newport Lane and Mullen Road.
“The deputy positively identified the individual as (Perry),” the release said. “Subsequently, (Perry) was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail for the crimes of burglary in the first degree and domestic assault in the fourth degree.”