POWERS — A Coos County Sheriff’s deputy caught the end of a bar fight on Wednesday, Jan. 23.
According to a press release, one deputy was in the Powers area around 7 p.m. when they observed a group surrounding a man on the ground. After investigating, it was learned there had been a bar fight in the tavern.
“The investigation revealed 37-year-old Joshua Schroeder had been in the bar and a comment had been made regarding another patron’s wife,” the release said. “When the patron protested the comment, Schroeder punched the man in the head. Schroeder was assisted out of the bar by other patrons as he continued to fight.”
During the investigation, Schroeder continued to be belligerent, loud, threatening and confrontational.
He was arrested after numerous warnings for disorderly conduct II and transported to the Coos County Jail where his blood alcohol concentration was tested at .06 percent.
“The matter of the assault was investigated, however none of the involved parties wished to follow through with the prosecution of the case and it was otherwise documented,” the release said.