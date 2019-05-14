COOS COUNTY — A man was arrested last Friday after almost hitting a deputy head-on, then fleeing on foot only to fall off a cliff.
In a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Larry Dean Ezekiel Andrews, 47, from Coos Bay “attempted to strike” a deputy head-on while he was on patrol May 10 at 8:10 p.m.
“The deputy avoided the collision and conducted a U-turn to attempt to stop the vehicle for the reckless driving,” the release said.
Andrews sped at 65 mph in a residential zone, leading the deputy on a vehicle chase. However, two of Andrews’ tires went flat during the pursuit and he abandoned his vehicle near Libby Lane and Crown Point Road.
“Andrews fled on foot from the vehicle into some brush on the south side of the roadway,” the release said.
K9 Officer Odin and his handler pursued Andrews, descending the 50-foot cliff through thick vegetation.
“It was later found (Andrews) had fallen off the cliff while fleeing,” the release said. “Once at the bottom of the cliff, K9 Odin tracked and located (Andrews) hiding in thick brush. A boat responded to the location to pick up (Andrews,) as he had sustained an injury from the fall.”
Andrews was diagnosed with a broken tibia and torn ligaments from the fall at Bay Area Hospital. It also turned out that he had outstanding warrants for his arrest and is now being referred to the Coos County District Attorney’s Office on several new charges resulting from the vehicle and foot chase.
This also marks K9 Odin’s 83rd capture with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.