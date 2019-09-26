COOS BAY — A man with multiple fake names was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a call was made on Monday, Sept. 16, at 9:43 a.m. that a male subject was assaulting a woman on Coos Head Road.
“Deputies made contact with the female victim at the Charleston Visitor’s Center,” the release said. “She stated a male known as ‘Michael’ had hit her multiple times and prevented her from leaving. Her bruising was consistent with the description.”
Deputies searched the area for the suspect, but were unable to locate him initially.
Then on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 11:45 a.m., deputies received information on his location and made contact with him. The suspect identified himself as David Damron and was positively identified by the woman.
He was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on charges of assault IV domestic, but after being booked it was learned that his real name is Daniel Crofton, 42, the release said.
Crofton had several outstanding warrants for his arrest from Douglas and Jackson counties. He is being held at the Coos County Jail.