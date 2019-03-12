COQUILLE — At approximately 10 p.m. Monday night, Coos County Sheriff’s deputies dispatched to Highway 42 in Coquille for a disturbance call.
According to a press release from the CCSO, deputies spoke with several people on scene after arriving to the location. From their discussions, the deputies discovered that 49-year-old Scott Smith reportedly assaulted a male he noticed on his property after coming home from work.
Deputies learned that the man was visiting another resident on the property, when Smith reportedly attacked him.
Smith told deputies it was his property and he didn’t want anyone on it, even if they were a guest of another tenant, the release said.
The victim suffered an injury to his eye during the attack. Smith was arrested for Assault IV and taken to the Coos County Jail. Once at the Coos County Jail, deputies located a bundle of suspected methamphetamine in his pocket. Smith was booked and lodged on the assault charge. The suspected methamphetamine has been sent to the Oregon State crime lab for testing.